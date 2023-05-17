NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thousands of students have already signed up for summer school in Nashville ahead of the most recent TCAP scores set to be released Friday.

According to Metro Nashville Public Schools, 3,600 out of 6,120 third graders have registered for summer school as of Tuesday.

Tennessee lawmakers passed a law in 2021 that requires 3rd grade students to “meet or exceed” expectations on the ELA portion of TCAP testing, or receive intervention services provided by the school district, in order to be promoted to the 4th grade.

MNPS shared on its website that it’s important to know that most students in Tennessee do not “meet or exceed” expectations on this test due to the intentionally difficult standards.

The district wrote, “It’s a law that will impact many families across the state and it may not reflect the growth and progress your student may be making towards their learning goals.”

MNPS officials are encouraging all 3rd grade families to sign their student up for the Promising Scholars Summer Learning camp now to save a place if needed. Regardless of whether they are required to attend, district leaders believe it is a great opportunity for students to engage in free summer learning with their peers, with transportation and meals provided at no-cost.

Registration for third graders is open through the end of the school year.