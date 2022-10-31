NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man faces several charges after he was accused of being a peeping tom.

Timothy Temple, 55, was booked into the Metro jail around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Roughly a couple hours earlier, officers responded to Convent Place off 21st Avenue South in reference to a prowler.

According to the arrest affidavit, a victim said someone matching Temple’s description was looking into her window. Police said similar calls happen often on Convent Place where there are several womens’ only housing units. The callers said the suspect has been looking into the girls’ homes from window sides and alleys.

Police arrived on scene and approached the back alley of the home where they found Temple trying to run away with his pants unzipped, according to an affidavit. The report states Temple first told officers he was just smoking and then later stated he was peeing.

According to police, Temple is a habitual sex offender with multiple stalking, peeping tom and indecent exposure arrests.

The report stated that given continuous calls about Temple’s exact description at the same time of night, the homes calling being women’s only housing of university students, Temple being found with his pants unzipped while standing in bushes looking into a window, and given his arrest history, officers decided to arrest him.

His charges include misdemeanors for indecent exposure, trespassing, invasion of privacy-peeping tom and felony sex offender registration violation-3rd offense. Temple’s total bond was set at $9,500.