NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Food Network superstar Guy Fieri dropped by his Chicken Guy! restaurant on 2nd Avenue North Wednesday evening to say “hi” to fans, including Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

Fieri is in town shooting new episodes of his show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.

Guy Fieri (Photo: WKRN)

Bill and Maria Lee with Guy Fieri (Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

Fieri spoke to News 2 about a new initiative for his Guy Fieri Foundation, which operates a rescue rig food truck capable of feeding people in disaster areas.

Now — when there is no disaster — he plans to keep the giant food truck in operation to serve those who dedicate their lives to helping others.

“At least once a month, go to a different area different part of the country and just recognize our veterans and recognize our first responders and do something for them and say thank you. So being now that I have property in the greater Nashville area and got a restaurant here and we done all these triple D’s, I figured it’s time to do something for all these first responders and vets. Hopefully it’ll be happening soon.”

Fieri said the foundation’s rescue rig food truck can serve from 5,00 to 10,000 people a day in a disaster area.