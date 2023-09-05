NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department had their guns and other equipment stolen out of their vehicles early Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Don Aaron said at around 2:30 a.m. Friday, an officer’s patrol rifle, helmet, and ballistic plates, which were in a carry bag, were stolen from his marked MNPD SUV that was parked outside of his apartment on Massman Drive. A window on the SUV was also shattered.

About two hours later, a similar crime happened; an officer’s shotgun and riot gear were stolen from his marked MNPD SUV parked outside of his apartment on Rice Road. A window was also broken out in this incident, according to police.

Aaron also said it appears the guns were not left in a secured manner and internal investigations are underway.

Officers throughout the police department are being reminded to properly secure their guns.

The MNPD’s Violent Crime Division is working to recover the guns and identify those responsible for the thefts.

No other information was released.