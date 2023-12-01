NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A couple was arrested Thursday after a drug bust at a hotel in East Nashville.

Officers were called to conduct a narcotics search warrant at the Royal Inn on the Dickerson Pike. Frank Adkerson, 42, and Tenecia Hill, 36, were occupying two rooms at the property.

Metro police reported the hotel name was registered under Adkerson and Hill is his girlfriend and the mother of their child.

When officers arrived, Adkerson barricaded himself inside the bathroom in one of the rooms, according to the arrest report.

During the search, officers found 127 grams of marijuana dumped in the toilet, forcing it to become clogged, 5.5 grams of crack cocaine, 3.6 grams of powder cocaine, 8 grams of methamphetamine, 9 percocet pills and 9 fentanyl pills, according to the arrest report.

Officers also reportedly recovered five guns inside both of the hotel rooms, a Taurus G2C 40 caliber that had been reported stolen, an AR10 pistol with one round in the chamber of unknown origin as the serial number was filed off, a Bersa Thunder .380 pistol, a Glock 43 9mm pistol and a Taurus G3 9mm pistol.

Adkerson and Hill were booked into the Metro jail and charged with altercation of identification numbers, theft of a firearm, possession of controlled substances, tampering with evidence and felony firearm possession. Adkerson’s bond was set at $200,000 and Hill’s was set at 130,000.

No additional information was immediately released.