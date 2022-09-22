NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple firearms, drugs, cash and vehicles were seized as a convicted felon in Nashville was taken into custody for parole violation.
Metro police reported 34-year-old Derrick Harvey was arrested Wednesday by narcotics detectives with the assistance of federal and state partners.
Harvey was taken into custody for selling fentanyl and violating his parole, according to Metro police.
Officers reportedly seized cocaine, fentanyl, seven guns, $27,000 in cash and two vehicles.
Harvey was booked into the Metro jail where he is being held without bond.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.