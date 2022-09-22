NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple firearms, drugs, cash and vehicles were seized as a convicted felon in Nashville was taken into custody for parole violation.

Metro police reported 34-year-old Derrick Harvey was arrested Wednesday by narcotics detectives with the assistance of federal and state partners.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Derrick Harvey (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Harvey was taken into custody for selling fentanyl and violating his parole, according to Metro police.

Officers reportedly seized cocaine, fentanyl, seven guns, $27,000 in cash and two vehicles.

Harvey was booked into the Metro jail where he is being held without bond.

No additional information was immediately released.