NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police reported a 43-year-old man is claiming he shot and killed a man at a South Nashville apartment complex in self-defense Thursday afternoon.

The still unidentified victim was shot in the parking lot of Longwood at Southern Hills Apartments located at 371 Wallace Road.

Jorge Dominguez, 43, who lives in the apartment complex, was identified as the man who fired the fatal shot. He was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on two unrelated felony aggravated assault warrants and a vandalism charge for firing a shot into the window of a Murfreesboro Pike convenience market on April 16 after a clerk refused to sell him alcohol due to his lack of identification, according to Metro police.

Investigators believe a dispute over clothing involving four women, two aligned with the deceased and two aligned with Dominguez, culminated with gunfire in the apartment complex parking lot. Dominguez claimed he shot the victim only after guns were pointed at him.

Metro police reported after the shooting, Dominguez fled the apartment complex and was soon located by TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) detectives at a Briley Parkway motel.

Inside his car were five ounces of meth, a pound of marijuana, three semi-automatic pistols and a rifle, according to a release. Charges in regard to those items are forthcoming.

In the meantime, Dominguez is jailed in lieu of $90,000 bond on the aggravated assault and vandalism charges from the April incident.