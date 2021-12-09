NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a shooting in Nashville Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Hampton Street around 9:30 a.m. Metro police told News 2 gunfire was exchanged between one man driving a truck and a man driving another vehicle.

(Photo: WKRN)

Authorities said the truck then crashed down the street. The man driving was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Metro police’s helicopter is assisting in the investigation.