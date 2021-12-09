NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a shooting in Nashville Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the 1600 block of Hampton Street around 9:30 a.m. Metro police told News 2 gunfire was exchanged between one man driving a truck and a man driving another vehicle.
Authorities said the truck then crashed down the street. The man driving was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.
Metro police’s helicopter is assisting in the investigation.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.