NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 22-year-old is facing a list of charges after police say he pulled on gun on another driver after a crash and then left the scene.

The incident unfolded on Monday, Dec. 18 just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Anderson Road and Owendale Drive in the Priest Lake neighborhood.

According to an arrest report, the crash involved two vehicles, one of them being a Toyota Camry.

Medics told officers they witnessed both drivers arguing once they arrived on scene and that the driver of the Toyota had a firearm.

Metro police reported that both occupants of the Toyota left the crash scene before officers arrived.

At the scene, a neighbor allegedly told police that he witnessed the entire incident and saw the drivers arguing before the Toyota driver pulled out a handgun from a backpack.

The neighbor said the driver of the Toyota started to walk away from the scene after he heard police sirens nearby.

An arrest report states officers searched the area and were able to find two men walking a block away from the crash site. Both men matched the description that was given by the other driver, the neighbor and another individual who witnessed the crash.

Metro police later identified the men as 22-year-old Acuma Juma and his cousin. Juma and his cousin were taken back to the crash scene where three people, including the other driver and two separate witnesses, were able to positively identify Juma as the Toyota driver with the firearm.

Juma was taken into custody faces a list of charges including, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon due to brandishing a firearm and putting the victim in fear for his life.

He remains in Metro Jail on a $81,000 bond.