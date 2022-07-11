NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one man was charged after Metro police said a gun was pulled inside a Germantown restaurant Sunday night.

MNPD documents said officers were called to Geist Bar & Restaurant located at 311 Jefferson Street. The victim allegedly told police that Andrell Blakemore, 18, came into the restaurant with a jacket and mask on and began to pull a pistol out of his pants.

Officers stated the victim called the police because she thought Blakemore was going to rob the business. When they arrived, authorities said two males were seen exiting the restaurant, one with a loaded firearm.

The two suspects were taken into custody. Blakemore was charged with aggravated assault. It is unclear if the second suspect is faced with any charges.

MNPD said no one was injured during the incident.