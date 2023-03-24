NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A police chase ended with the arrest of a 19-year-old man Thursday after officers said they found a pistol tucked under his jacket and more than 80 grams of marijuana in his backpack.

Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department were surveilling the area of Elm Hill Pike when they spotted a black Mercedes sedan with a temporary Tennessee tag that did not come back to the vehicle, according to an affidavit.

Around that time, Erik Valdez-Martinez was reportedly seen leaving an apartment in the area with a gun tucked under his jacket and a backpack slung over his shoulder. Police said he then got into the back seat of the black Mercedes.

After a short time, Valdez-Martinez drove off and officers, along with an aviation unit, followed him. Officers initiated a traffic stop as Valdez-Martinez pulled into an apartment complex on Vultee Boulevard. However, according to the affidavit, Valdez-Martinez sped off.

After hitting spike strips deployed by police, authorities said Valdez-Martinez got out of the car near Kirby Avenue and started running toward Briley Parkway. Detectives chased Valdez-Martinez and eventually caught up to him further down Briley Parkway.

Valdez-Martinez was detained while police searched his backpack. According to the affidavit, officers found three bags of marijuana weighing 87 grams, six boxes of THC cartridges, a box of plastic baggies and a Mini Draco, a Romanian-made AK Pistol.

Digital scales and a 20-round magazine for the Draco were also found in the black Mercedes, police reported. Valdez-Martinez was arrested on charges of evading arrest, possession of a schedule four drug with intent to distribute and felony possession of a firearm.