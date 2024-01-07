NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Loved ones are mourning the loss of a Nashville musician following a hit-and-run crash along Lafayette Street last weekend.

“It knocked the wind out of me, you know, I was kind of devastated,” TommyRot drummer John Knoch said. “It was the last type of scenario I thought that might happen to him.”

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 58-year-old Stephen Clay Hunnicutt was crossing the intersection of Lafayette Street and Lincoln Street when he was struck by a 2007 silver Honda Odyssey traveling at a high rate of speed just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

Authorities said Hunnicutt was vaulted onto the sidewalk after he was hit. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials announced the following day that a community tip led them to the discovery of the suspect van parked on Carroll Street and had the vehicle impounded.

Then, on Monday, Jan. 1, police said 29-year-old Tyresse Howard surrendered himself to officers downtown and admitted to driving the van involved in the deadly collision. He has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, failure to yield involving death, driving on a revoked license, failure to render aid, and driving without proof of insurance.

Just over a week after the crash, fellow musicians who knew Hunnicutt spoke with News 2, hoping to shed a light on the legacy left behind by their friend of many years.

“We met working at a Service Merchandise, if anybody remembers that company, and he looked cool and stuff, so we started playing together and stuff, and then we met John, and things just happened that way,” TommyRot guitar player Mike McQuery said.

Band members remembered going against the grain since 1986 with Hunnicutt alongside them, carving their own way as a punk rock band among the country musicians in Nashville.

“Richie Owens was kind of a producer, songwriter — he’s kind of a legend in Nashville — and he was willing to record us a couple songs…in his studio down on Music Row,” Knoch recalled, along with the band’s radio debut on Vanderbilt’s underground radio station.

Known as “Guitar Man” on the street, Hunnicutt refused to play covers, insisting on only playing original songs, sometimes even around town. Friends said South Nashville was a place he felt at home, but they want to raise awareness about the dangers local pedestrians face.

“It’d be nice if they could put some kind of crosswalk in. You know, it’s a shame that we had to lose another person to kind of bring this attention to people, but, you know, maybe they could put a crosswalk in and give Steve the credit,” Knoch said.

Friends said Hunnicutt’s life was taken too soon and urged drivers to keep their eyes open for pedestrians, especially in areas of low light.

“He was a good guy, he was sincere, a good friend for life,” McQuery said. “If you knew him once, you knew him forever.”

On Sunday, Jan. 7, Hunnicutt’s father and sister spoke with News 2 by phone, highlighting his generosity to others and his love of sports.

Hunnicutt, who is originally from Nashville and graduated from Overton High School, would have turned 59 on Tuesday, Jan. 9, according to his loved ones.