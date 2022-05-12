NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting investigation was opened late Wednesday night after a person was hospitalized for a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened on Blank Street, an area west of downtown Nashville. Metro police told News 2, that it happened around 9:42 p.m. A group of people allegedly got into an argument and gunfire erupted. The victim then reportedly drove away and realized they were shot.

Authorities said the victim then called the police on the 1400 block of Jackson Street. Officers said the victim went to the hospital on their own after they suffered minor injuries.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named. No other information was released.