NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As severe storms and flooding moves through the Middle Tennessee area, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground stop for all arriving aircraft at Nashville International Airport.

All those looking for information on their individual flights are asked to check with their airlines for their flight status.

(Courtesy Nashville International Airport)

Storms moved into the area in the early afternoon hours, bringing heavy rains, sustained winds and flooding to Nashville streets.