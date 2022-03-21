NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five years after a teenage girl pleads guilty to murder, she is found dead in her cell. Myeisha Brown’s family spoke to News 2 for the first time and wants answers.

“We know Myeisha,” said Shawnta Brown, Myeisha’s mother. “What happened to her at that prison, it should not have happened.”

Brown pleaded guilty to the shooting death of 74-year-old Ruxin Wang. He was shot while collecting trash in his South Nashville neighborhood. Myeisha Brown was only 15 at the time of the crime.

“She wasn’t even a woman when all of this happened,” said Quineesha Brown, Myeisha’s sister.

The two were extremely close. “We used to call each other favorite sisters when we were little,” said Quineesha. “I used to talk to her every day when she was incarcerated. She was real ambitious, happy – would brighten up the room. I used to have my bad days. And when she would call, she would make me happy.”

Myeisha Brown was sentenced to 15 years in prison after accepting a plea deal for first-degree murder. Her family believes she was not mature enough to be placed in an adult women’s facility and should have been placed in a rehabilitation program instead.

Family members told News 2, Myeisha often informed them of issues she experienced within the prison, however she didn’t want to report them issues out of fear that matters would only get worse.

“She felt like the system was not going to work for her,” said Shawnta Brown. “They need to listen to the inmates when the inmates have a problem with the guards – they need to listen to the inmates. There is a problem going on over there. She told us this numerous times.”

On Saturday, Myeisha was found dead in the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, formerly the Tennessee Prison for Women. The Department of Corrections has not yet released a cause of death but says her death is under investigation.

Brown was only 21 years old.