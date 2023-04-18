NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet will embark on a brand new world tour starting this summer, and it all starts right here in Music City, the band announced Tuesday.

In celebration of the band’s forthcoming third studio album, “Starcatcher,” the band will embark on the “Starcatcher” World Tour beginning with a July 24 performance at Bridgestone Arena. The band will be joined on the tour with Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy and Black Honey in more than 30 cities worldwide, including stops across North America and Europe.

Greta Van Fleet (Courtesy Live Nation)

The Nashville stop specifically will see Kaleo join the three-brother rock band, according to Live Nation, who is producing the tour.

Tickets for the Nashville stop and more will be available through the Electric Tomb presale starting Wednesday, April 19, at 10 a.m. local time in the U.S. and Europe. Additional presales in both areas will be available throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. local time. To purchase tickets, click here.