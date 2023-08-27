NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say charges are pending after a Greenbriar woman was killed in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 65.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-65 before the Briley Parkway and Dickerson Pike exits on Sunday, Aug.27.

Metro police said preliminary investigation shows that 24-year-old Madeline Rutledge, of Greenbriar, was traveling north on I-65 in a Hyundai Elantra when she was struck by a Chevrolet Equinox, which was traveling the wrong way.

Authorities reported the Chevrolet struck Rutledge’s Hyundai head-on. Rutledge was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center and died shortly after arrival.

Metro police said the driver of the Chevrolet, a 26-year-old woman of Antioch, was critically injured and remains hospitalized.

Charges against the Antioch woman are pending the completion of the investigation, said Metro police.

Officials reported there was no evidence of impairment at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.