NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A medical student shot while walking in her Green Hills neighborhood is back home recovering now, while both of the suspects are behind bars.

The victim’s father told News 2 the arrests are a huge relief for their family, while they continue focusing on their daughter’s recovery.

Neighbors in the area relieved to hear the news on both fronts, saying this tragedy has re-shaped their neighborhood,

“I feel Like we are back to normal,” one neighbor who didn’t want to be identified told News 2.

That neighbor’s surveillance footage was one of several that caught the turn of events near the corner of Esteswood Drive and Trimble Road the night of Jan. 30.

“I’m so ecstatic. I mean it has just been such a relief that they found both individuals,” she explained.

On Thursday, officers took 22-year-old Desmond Tyler into custody on Merritt Street in Old Hickory. Investigators believe Tyler, along with 19-year-old Michael A. Green, who was arrested last week, attacked and shot the 26-year-old woman as she walked through her neighborhood.

According to both arrest warrants, they grabbed the victim from behind and told her to “be quiet and don’t say anything.” She screamed before they took her belongings and shot multiple rounds at her body, according to Metro police. They then reportedly ran back to the vehicle and fired additional rounds at the victim.

The victim’s father told News 2 she was shot in the leg and hand several times, as well as her arm.

Neighbors now pray she makes a full recovery while getting the justice deserved.

“Amen to Metro Police Department and their detectives, they did an awesome job. I’m going to have faith that the justice system will perform as they should,” a neighbor explained.

Two weeks before the Green Hills shooting, Metro police say Green was responsible for a carjacking in Old Hickory. At the time, they say, Green was out on a $55,000 bond for kidnapping charges last May.

News 2 checked Tyler’s criminal history in Davidson County and the only other case was a misdemeanor.

The victim’s family told News 2 the events have been difficult to process, but praised the work of Metro police and the community.

“The community support, the outpouring of support has been truly incredible so our friends, our family, neighbors you know people we don’t even know have been reaching out to us and ya know we are humbled by that,” her father said.

Just days following the attack, a group of anonymous donors put up a $50,000 reward for an arrest and conviction in the case. Attorney Bryan Lewis says he was contacted by Crime Stoppers to help administer the reward fund.

“It says volumes about our community. It shows that there are still tons of people in Nashville that care about our community, the citizens within this community and our quality of life,” said Lewis.

Metro police told News 2 that it was ultimately good detective work that led them to the suspects.

Both Green and Tyler face attempted criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping. They are both scheduled to be in court next week.