NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a 19-year-old for attempted criminal homicide after a woman was shot while walking in Green Hills last Monday. According to police, he was already out of jail following a kidnapping last spring and is also charged with a January carjacking.

Now, some are wondering why he was out of jail, to begin with.

On Feb. 5, Metro police arrested Michael A. Green for attempted criminal homicide, aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping for attacking a 26-year-old medical student walking through Green Hills on Jan. 30.

Two weeks before that, Metro police say Green was responsible for a carjacking in Old Hickory involving a 43-year-old woman.

At the time, they say, Green was out on a $55,000 bond for kidnapping charges last May.

“My honest opinion, I don’t believe he should have been out, especially with a crime such as that,” said one Green Hills neighbor, who asked not to be identified.

According to an affidavit obtained by News 2, last spring, Green and another suspect robbed a man at gunpoint in Madison. They tied the victim’s arms, legs, chest and wrists up with duct tape, stuffed him in the back of a trunk and eventually let him go in a wooded area, near Percy Priest Dam.

Green was arrested on May 13, then released on bond on Dec. 8.

“You’re innocent until proven guilty, but that’s a little bit much to let someone out that has that background and to know that twice he’s been in trouble already,” the neighbor added.

This time, Green’s bond is set at $1.32 million. Neighbors say that’s enough to keep him behind bars this time.

News 2 reached out to court administrators to ask why Green’s bond was set so low previously; however, we did not hear back prior to this story’s publication.