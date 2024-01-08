NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As disturbing details regarding the murder of a Green Hills woman unfold, loved ones are left in disbelief.

Investigators said during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 6, Jackie Glynn’s husband, 70-year-old Joseph Glynn, admitted to killing her. Jackie’s body was found buried on the couple’s property in DeKalb County.

As an entrepreneur, Jackie was well known by many in the community.

“She may have been tiny in stature, but she was huge in spirit and energy,” photographer Martin O’Conner explained.

It was Jackie’s love for the arts that Martin admired.

“She loved visual arts in general – painting, sculpture, and all of that,” he said.

Friends said Jackie spent years renovating an East Nashville mansion on Welcome Lane and opened her dream wedding venue, Riverwood Mansion, in the late 1990s. Jackie often shared the historic venue with those like Martin, who were pursuing their own careers.

“She just had a generous spirit. She was a rare one. As the enterprise grew, so did our businesses. So we all kind of grew together,” Martin said.

Martin is one of many left trying to grasp the brutal details in Jackie’s murder that Metro police said Joseph admitted to.

“They were always kind of like the ultimate tag team as far as we could say. He was the quiet one; he was always there and present and part of it,” said Martin, adding he never saw any peculiar signs.

Joseph is accused of striking his wife in the head with a hammer inside their Green Hills home on New Year’s Day. Investigators said he then buried her body on their property in DeKalb County.

“The more I hear from when I listen to it on the broadcast, the worse it gets, the calculating nature of it, trying to cover it up with saying she had a critical illness. It’s the kind of stuff you see on a B-rated movie on cable some time, and all of a sudden now it’s literally in your backyard and finding,” Martin sighed with tears in his eyes, adding, “Again, it’s just going to take a while. When I look back now, I realize just how fortunate we were that she was a part of friends and entrepreneur types of things, and she never lost that spirit.”

Metro police said Joseph told his wife’s children that she had decided to leave home because she was terminally ill. However, her medical provider told the children that wasn’t true, according to investigators.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Joseph had contacted a local contractor on Thursday, Jan. 4, wanting to list the property for sale, but the realtor was out of town.

On Friday, Jan. 5, Metro police reportedly contacted DeKalb County Sheriff Patrick Ray to conduct a welfare check on the property after Joseph told officers that he was there that morning conducting a bonfire.

When DeKalb County authorities arrived, they met with Jackie’s son, who was out looking for his mother. While there, deputies said a neighbor told them they had seen a freshly dug hole on the property and noticed the hole had recently been filled.

Jackie’s body was allegedly found “inside a plastic vehicle cargo box.” Officials said the grave was covered with brand new roofing shingles and her body was taken to Nashville for an autopsy.

Joseph allegedly told officers he threw the murder weapon in the trash at the Keltonburg Community Center. In addition to disposing of the murder weapon, authorities said Joseph also admitted that he sold some of his wife’s belongings to several individuals after the murder.

Joseph is behind bars and is charged with criminal homicide, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse. He is being held on a $1,030,000 bond.