NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after police said she attempted to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Dillards.

Police were called to the Mall at Green Hills around 4 p.m. after Memory Hall, 41, was detained for shoplifting. Officials said Hall hid items, totaling more than $2,300, in her baby stroller. A warrant said was stopped before she could leave the store.

A warrant said she had her five-year-old child with her at the time, and police had to wait for Hall’s son to pick up the child from the store while she was arrested.

Hall was released hours later after making bond.