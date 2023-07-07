NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From a slave market to a publishing company, the Morris Memorial Building has quite a story.

“Today is Friday, and it’d be fish day at the restaurant here,” said Davie Tucker Jr.

The area off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in downtown Nashville is quite different from what Tucker remembers.

“When I was a kid, this was the strip where there were dry cleaners, hat makers, clothing shops, the bank, all along this place,” he said.

However, the Morris Building’s rich story is one Tucker and the rest of the Metro Human Relations Commission are fighting to save.

On Friday, July 7, instead of fish, community members served up history, one that was initially pretty dark.

“Enslaved people were sold right here below this building,” said Metro Councilwoman Delishia Porterfield, who was a college student when she first heard about the Morris building.

“Those who do not know their history are doomed to repeat it,” she added.

Before the Civil War, Black people were bought, sold, and traded where the building now stands. By the 1920s, though, Nashville’s oldest Black-owned architecture firm, McKissack & McKissack, constructed the building for the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc. It soon became the home to the Sunday School Publishing Board, as well as a bank.

“It was a part of an economic engine and an economic base for Black people in Nashville,” said Porterfield.

Councilwoman Zulfat Suara said the building was in Metro Nashville’s Capital Improvements Budget in 2020. The estimated cost to purchase and renovate the building was $28 million.

However, after learning the purchase price was reduced from $12 million to $6 million, Suara and Porterfield pushed an amendment to get Metro Council to buy the building.

“It’s hard to understand political rationale,” said Tucker.

Metro Council voted down the amendment, but Tucker said they aren’t giving up just yet.

“Metro has the ability today to purchase this building,” he said. “Maybe someone will show up and give us $6 million to purchase this building.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

For now, they’ll start with a benefit concert headlined by Grandmaster Flash, in hopes it’ll be the push needed to save a building significant to Nashville’s history. The event will take place at the Ryman Auditorium on Saturday, July 15 at 8 p.m. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

“We’ll just continue to move on…and try to be prepared whatever turns we need to make,” said Tucker.

According to the Metro Human Relations Commission, if they can purchase and renovate the Morris Memorial Building, they would like to put an African American history museum inside, as well as office space.