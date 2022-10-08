NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just days after Loretta Lynn’s passing at her Tennessee ranch, some of country music’s biggest stars gathered at a legendary Nashville venue to remember the beloved icon.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Grand Ole Opry paid tribute to Lynn, with Steve Wariner, Deana Carter, Chapel Hart, and Vince Gill taking the stage so each of them could perform one of her songs.

“She was the godmother of country music,” Patti Barnick, an Opry attendee and one of Lynn’s fans, said.

“She’s been around forever. I mean, I grew up listening to her and I remember her on shows like ‘Hee Haw’ and stuff like that. It’s just amazing,” said Patti’s husband, Peter Barnick.

Other fans felt a personal connection to Lynn.

“I was a coal miner’s daughter like Loretta Lynn was, and as I was growing up as a little girl, my mom used to sing her songs all the time, so that’s just a good memory for me of her,” Sandy Wengert told News 2.

Lynn first performed at the Grand Ole Opry back in 1960 and it wasn’t long until she was inducted as a member in 1962.

“Your beauty on the outside comes from what’s inside, right? And she really did glow, she was a beautiful woman and a wonderful artist,” country musician Carter said during Saturday’s performance.

“I just liked her music. It was just real wholesome, just kind of true story music and the lyrics,” Wengert said.

Lynn last took the Opry stage in 2017, but this woman won’t soon be forgotten by either her fans or her fellow country stars.

“She’s managed to take people and [help them] elevate themselves, like bring their spirit up and bring everything up just a little bit higher for everybody else. I mean, she’s really done that,” Peter Barnick explained.

Lynn was 90 when she passed away at her ranch in Hurricane Mills on Tuesday, Oct. 4. She was celebrated Saturday during the Opry’s 97th birthday celebration.