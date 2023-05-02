NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Between multiple college graduations, a convention at Music City Center, and headliner concerts — it’s going to be a big weekend for hotels in the Metro area.

With 39,000 hotel rooms in Davidson County and about 55,000 hotel rooms in the Metro statistical area, it’s still slim pickings and high prices this weekend.

“I think it’s pretty darn exciting,” said Leesa LeClaire, president of the Greater Nashville Hospitality Association. “The good news is that we have about 7,500 rooms in the pipeline for the area, so we are adding more supply.”

This weekend’s events include:

Graduation ceremonies: Vanderbilt University, Belmont University and Tennessee State University

The Craft Brewers Convention at Music City Center (Sunday)

Janet Jackson concert at Bridgestone Arena (Thursday night)

Taylor Swift Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium (Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

“As a former hotelier I can tell you that Sunday is always the softest day of the week,” said LeClaire. “Having a concert that spans that Sunday evening is a huge, huge impact for the city and for the hotels.”

In fact, with ‘Swifties’ in town, Sunday’s hotels are pacing ahead by about 30%.

LeClaire said pressure from all of these events are creating quite a storm; However, it’s also par for the course in Nashville. Compared to this time last year, Metro hotels are pacing ahead by about 24-39%.

“This is just exactly what we need to have happen to maintain and keep those businesses afloat and keep these folks employed,” said LeClaire. “It’s a win-win, I think.”