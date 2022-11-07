NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee’s first lady Maria Lee will open the doors to the governor’s mansion, also known as the Tennessee Residence, for public tours this holiday season next month.

Tours will begin Dec. 2 and will feature the Christmas decor theme “The Gift of Giving,” which will portray the various ways Tennesseans use their time and talents to give to others throughout the holiday season, Maria Lee’s office said in a statement. A special focus will be on the “ultimate gift,” in the birth of Christ, the statement read.

“We are excited to highlight the ways that we can all serve our neighbors throughout the Christmas season as we are reminded that giving of ourselves and our resources not only benefits others but blesses us as well,” said first lady Maria Lee. “Bill and I are honored to welcome our fellow Tennesseans to the Residence as we reflect on life’s most meaningful gifts and celebrate the hope we have in Christ, who is the greatest gift of all.”

Tours will be available Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4, and Thursday, Dec. 8 through Sunday, Dec. 11. All tours are self-guided and free to the public, though they require a reservation.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

In partnership with the first lady’s initiative, Tennessee Serves, the Lees will continue their holiday tradition of inviting Tennesseans to join them in giving back by bringing items to donate to nonprofits from across the state, including Birth Choice, Mid-South Food Bank, My Friend’s House, Mission of Hope and Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga.

For more information on tours, registration and suggested donation items, click HERE.