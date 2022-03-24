NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A government building caught fire Wednesday night in downtown Nashville.

Around 10:45 p.m., firefighters were called to the Andrew Jackson State Office building located at 500 Deaderick Street, where an office with the Tennessee Department of Revenue is located. Officials said the fire started on the top floor or roof of the building.

Crews on the scene told News 2 custodial workers smelled something weird around the time the fire started. The building’s fire system then alerted the department.

No injuries were reported.

It is still unclear what caused the fire.