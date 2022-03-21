NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 first told you about issues with license plate readers across the state having problems with reading the newly released license plates at night. Now Governor Bill Lee is offering a potential solution.

Law enforcement has reported problems with the new blue plates featuring white letters and numbers.

So far, more than 725,000 new plates have been issued across the state.

Police day license plate readers are vital for law enforcement, especially in cases involving stolen cars and Amber Alerts.

On Monday, Governor Lee said the issue could improve with new technology.

“I think what we’re realizing is that license plate readers come in old technology and new technology and matching technology with the license plates is what will happen across the state as agencies upgrade their technology to make sure that they can read plates. That’s what we see happening,” Governor Lee said.

Some LPR makers say the new blue plates have a different reflectivity at night compared to the old plates.

Last week a memo from the Commissioner of Revenue talked about testing of the plate done by state troopers.

