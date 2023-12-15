NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennesseans’ opinion of Gov. Bill Lee has remained largely unchanged, according to the latest poll from Vanderbilt University.

The university released its latest survey results, which asked Tennesseans how they felt about multiple topics, including gun safety, abortion, the upcoming presidential election and state elected officials.

According to the latest survey, Tennesseans hold a 53% approval rating for the governor, which is the lowest of his term. The approval rating has remained steady from last year, according to the survey.

Lee’s approval is higher among Republicans, with 81% of those identifying as non-MAGA Republicans approving and 78% of MAGA Republicans approving. Democrats held an 18% approval rating, while Independents came in at 46% approval.

State legislature approval

The survey also asked respondents if they approved of the Tennessee General Assembly. According to the results, the legislature holds a lower approval rating, with only 42% favorability.

Respondents who identified as MAGA Republicans had the highest approval rating for the legislature at 68%, followed closely by non-MAGA Republicans at 64%.

Democrats held only a 15% approval rating, while Independents held a 34% approval rating.

During the August special session of the legislature, respondents said they largely disapproved of the General Assembly’s accomplishments, with 54% disapproving and only 27% approving. Nineteen percent said they didn’t know, according to the survey.

Peaceful public protest

Relatedly, respondents also said they were overwhelmingly in favor of public protest at the state capitol.

Overall 82% of respondents said they approved of public protest in the Capitol building, with split differences along party lines.

Self-identified MAGA Republicans held the lowest approval rating at 73%, with non-MAGA Republicans slightly ahead at 76%. Independents registered at 84% approval, while Democrats viewed the issue with 91% favorability.

To view more results from the poll, click HERE.