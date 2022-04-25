NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — I met Bob Woodruff of ABC News in 2002 while we were both in Kandahar, Afghanistan covering the war on the Taliban following the 911 terror attacks.

Bob and I became friends and remain so.

In 2006, Bob was nearly killed by a roadside bomb while he was covering the war in Iraq. After months of hospitalization and operations, Bob survived and decided he would create The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF), a call to action for people to stand up for military heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today’s veterans.

To date, the BWF has invested over $80 million to find, fund and shape programs that empowered impacted veterans, service members and their family members across the nation.

Bob was in town this winter researching story about the Fentanyl crisis. At dinner, he told me his plans for a Bob Woodruff Foundation event to be held on July 9 in Nashville.

The “Got Your 6 VetFest” will be held at The Barn at The Loveless Cafe from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. The event is to say “thank you” to veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

The family-friendly event is expected to bring 500 local veterans and their families to enjoy an afternoon of live performances from country stars Mickey Guyton, Kat & Alex, Tyler Rich, Conner Smith and Lee Ann Womack.

There will also be raffles, drinks and snacks, as well as helpful resources and programs for agencies and others dedicated to supporting veterans and military families in the Nashville area.

Tickets must be reserved in advance and are available at www.GotYour6VetFest.com starting May 2.

I’ll be there with my friend Bob Woodruff and the fine folks who run his foundation. We hope to see you there.