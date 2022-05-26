NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A passing motorist stopped to help a woman who was critically injured in a crash early Thursday morning in the Bellevue area.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Old Harding Pike near South Colony Drive.

According to Metro police, the vehicle slammed into a utility pole and burst into flames. Crash investigators said a driver passing by stopped and pulled the woman inside from the vehicle and called for help.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Old Harding Pike is closed in the immediate area until and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately released.