NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They were staples at the top of late 90’s rock and pop playlists and now fans will get the chance to see the band live right in Music City this weekend.

The band has a new album entitled ‘Chaos in the Bloom.’ Lead singer, John Reznik, told News 2 that the album is filled with angst and longing and serves as a satirical look at celebrity culture in 2022.

Reznik says it’s always great to perform for fans in Nashville but playing in Music City can be a little intimidating.

“It’s intimidating stuff. You know, whenever I play in Nashville, I’m just like, there’s probably 50 guys out in that audience who could play this so much better than you could,” said Reznik, “I think it’s {Nashville} the new sort of capital of music in this country. I mean, more so than New York or Los Angeles.”

Fans will not only hear new material but Reznik says to expect to hear the classics as well such as “Iris,” “There You Are, and “Name,” which peaked at number five on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in 1996.

The Goo Goo Dolls will play Ascend Amphitheater at 7 p.m. on Saturday. To purchase tickets, click here.