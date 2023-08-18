NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Leagues Cup Final will be held at GEODIS Park on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. as Hany Mukhtar and Nashville SC take on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF.

The big game is expected to draw a lot of fans to GEODIS Park and the surrounding area, and Metro police want to make sure fans arrive safely and easily.

Police said dozens of officers will be stationed at multiple traffic posts beginning at 6 p.m. and will also provide roving neighborhood security.

Nashville SC and police would also like to remind fans that on-site parking for Geodis Park is by permit only and is sold out. Those who do not have parking passes are encouraged to use rideshare.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and consider using rideshare services to get to and from the stadium. Rideshare drop off and pick up will be at Lot 5, located at the Fair Park Entrance off Bransford Avenue near Craighead Street. Traffic on Craighead Street between Nolensville Pike and Bransford Avenue will be one-way during egress, according to police.

Fans are also asked to use caution when parking in neighborhoods near Geodis Park. Vehicles parked illegally, on private property without the owner’s permission, and those blocking driveways/entrances to private property or fire hydrants are subject to being ticketed and towed.

Drivers are also reminded to not leave firearms and valuables unsecured in their vehicles.

Police would also like to remind fans that Geodis Park has a strong policy against fans intruding onto the field. Anyone who does so will be subject to ejection and arrest.