NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 26-year-old Nashville man after a fatal shooting on Wallace Road, when a suspect or suspects opened fire on a group walking to their car after a house party.

The incident happened in the overnight hours, early Sunday morning when a quiet neighborhood was shattered by bullets.

“Too me, it just leaves a huge emptiness in my heart, like him really?” Kimberly Ramirez still questions days after the shooting.

Adrian Castillo was reportedly at a house party before the shooting, when someone shot a gun, hitting Castillo twice, according to his family.

“For them to just be shooting randomly, why have guns out you know. It’s just like {…} nobody deserves it, nobody. It’s so crazy because it’s like no one can go out without knowing if they’re going to make it home,” Ramirez explained.

At the time of the shooting Castillo’s friends drove him to a nearby hospital, but couldn’t get inside. Then, the group headed to a friend’s home where EMS responded. Castillo died at the hospital. Now, those close to him still have so many questions surrounding why the shooting even took place.

“What if they shot him without knowing if he did something wrong, or they mistake him for somebody. I just never really expected it to be him,” Ramirez said. “It makes me so upset because you don’t know when your last day is here. Just like how he was a friend, I could not be here tomorrow, like as soon as I go home I could drive and I don’t know if I’ll make it home okay, so that’s why it just kind of breaks my heart.”

Ramirez was a close friend of Castillo’s and explained that he wasn’t the type to get into arguments with others, which is why the incident still comes as a shock. Now, she hopes she and Castillo’s family will get justice.

“I really do hope that they get caught, because no one deserves to get their life taken away the way he did,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez has helped the family set up a GoFundMe page to help with his funeral expenses after those who knew him did not have the opportunity to say goodbye before he died.

The Metro Nashville Police Department have made no arrests in the case.