ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police arrested a woman Sunday night for aggravated burglary after an incident at an Antioch home.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lisa Gronbeck, 58, walked into a home on Lera Jones Drive and became irate. A warrant stated that she walked through the front door, started yelling, throwing toys and refused to leave, then slapped one of the residents before she tore a handrail off the wall.

Authorities said they called Gronbeck’s sister who told officials they used to live there but sold the house about a year ago. When asked, police said Gronbeck told them she knew she did not live there, but she showed up because the “family needed her help.” Officers also said Gronbeck told police there were children in the attic and that God had sent her there “to be their savior.”

A resident showed officers video footage that corroborated his statements.

Gronbeck was charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism.