NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist left praying for help for hours following a crash in Old Hickory is grateful to be alive.

“God is good to me. God has been very good to me in my life,” said Jacob Morse.

Friday was Day 10 in the hospital, but Morse is thankful he is here to share his story.

“I don’t remember much of everything, but I remember I started to go off the road,” he explained.

The crash happened late at night Tuesday, Aug. 15 when Morse was driving his motorcycle home from Old Hickory.

“I was on Lakeshore Drive which is a road I’m used to driving,” he said.

Morse was coming around the corner in the 20 mph zone when he saw gravel in the roadway.

“Instead of going through the turn, I hit my breaks really hard and I believe that’s what caused me to wreck,” he said.

His bike, which Morse said weighs around 700 pounds, landed on top of him.

“I struggled to get out from under it, you know, like literally forced my legs out from under it,” he recalled.

Morse tried to stand, but collapsed. His cell phone battery was dead, so he started crawling for help.

“I tried crawling to the house that was closest to me. I could see the porch light on and I crawled about 15 feet before I realized I couldn’t crawl,” Morse explained.

With his pelvis and hip shattered and his hands broken, he drifted in and out of consciousness in the grass, praying to God someone would find him. A neighbor did six hours later.

“I wounded up just laying there until the morning came and that’s when I heard the gentleman that lived on that property I crashed in front of. I heard them coming out the house and like car doors shutting and stuff, so I started yelling like, ‘Hey, can I get some help over here?'”

The neighbor called 911 and stayed with him until first responders arrived.

“Extremely thankful for him. I hope to see him again one day and thank him for really saving the day,” said Morse.

On Friday, from his hips to his hands, Morse has undergone three surgeries and may have more ahead.

“They said when my hip dislocated, it slammed back into itself and shattered like my hip socket and pinched my sciatic nerve. So I had surgery to have two plates and have five screws put in my hip and pelvis. They did surgery on this hand, I believe four pins in this hand because I broke my thumb at the base.”

The bigger concern now, though, is learning to walk again, with his leg numb from the knee down.

“Even if I can’t ever get feeling back or be able to walk correctly again, I got to keep going,” he said.

With a bright smile, Morse said it’s the only outlook he can have, but the reality is his life may never be the same.

“In all reality I’ve cried multiple times over what’s happened, because like I really don’t know if I’ll be able to walk correctly again. I don’t know if I’ll ever gain feeling back in my leg and reality is, reality is I got to keep going no matter what,” he said with his voice beginning to shake.

Morse is especially thankful that he is not another statistic, saying he was wearing his helmet, pants, and jacket.

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, 138 motorcyclists have died in crashes so far this year. That’s up more than 35% compared to last year.

Morse is a welder by trade, a job he doesn’t know if and when he will be able to do again. His family said that he has no insurance and at this point, no income.

They have set up a GoFundMe account to help in his recovery efforts.