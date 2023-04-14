NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you drive down Nolensville Pike a little too fast, you just might miss animals gracing the pillars underneath the CSX railroad tracks.

“(It was) just a lot of neighbors who love the area who said we can make this happen,” said Sherry McCall.

That’s how this mural came to be 16 years ago near Nashville Zoo, but a lot has changed since McCall first laid eyes on it.

“It has really become not just an eye sore, but a political issue and (it has) all kinds of vulgarity,” she said.

And as this neighborhood continues to grow, McCall knew folks driving through couldn’t look at this any longer.

McCall is president of the Glencliff Neighborhood Group, who began working with Nashville Zoo and local groups last year on a new community mural.

“Our mural will not just represent the zoo, but we are such a diverse community and we love that we’re that way,” she said.

That’s why each pillar will represent a different continent and animal from there that can also be found at the zoo.

The new designs for the mural.

McCall said they are raising $70,000 dollars to clean up the area and get this mural designed, and she hopes once it’s finished, it can be something neighbors and visitors are proud to see.

“We might not be East Nashville or West Nashville or the Nations, but we certainly have our own perks and a really tight caring community to live within,” she said.

McCall said they were awarded a nearly $10,000 grant from the Metro Arts Council as well as money from the zoo to help with this project.

The artist selected will begin handpainting this mural at the end of April.

McCall said they are still raising money for this project. If you are interested in making a donation, you can do so here.