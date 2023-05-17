NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A lot can change in one month.

“It’s amazing,” said Sherry McCall, the president of the Glencliff Neighborhood Group. “It’s gorgeous, isn’t it?”

The overpass off Nolensville Pike near the Nashville Zoo is a prime example of that.

“This was really trashed before with a lot of profanity and things on it,” said McCall.

Back in April, News 2 met McCall, who shared images of what this area could look like.

Now, those images are slowly coming to life.

“It really is gratifying to see this being done,” McCall said.

After a year of planning, the Glencliff Neighborhood Group got in touch with Tara Aversa, who’s working to execute the group’s vision.

“They wanted it to reflect the animals that are at the Nashville Zoo, but also reflect where they’re from regionally in the Glencliff neighborhood area,” explained Aversa.

Every day for the last several weeks, Aversa has been working to create a view drivers can enjoy.

“It makes their day, or reminds them of something, or it makes them want to plan a trip to the zoo,” Aversa said.

While this should be exciting for McCall, she’s starting to worry.

“Everybody on my board loves this neighborhood,” she said. “I think the neighborhood loves the neighborhood. I think it just isn’t aware of the fact that we need the financial help to finish this project.”

So far, the neighborhood has only raised $3,830 out of the $70,000 needed for the project.

“I guess I will be buying Nashville a mural, and that really will be difficult for me,” said McCall.

If the money isn’t raised, McCall will be left footing this hefty bill.

“If it has to be done, it has to be done, but I’m 70 years old. I’ll never recoup that amount of money in my lifetime,” she said.

However, as scary as that thought is, it gets pushed to the side every time McCall sees Aversa bringing beauty back to the neighborhood.

“I love this community,” she said. “I will never regret starting this project, (or) facilitating this project. Every time my grandkids bring their school here, I will be proud that I was part of it and so will they.”

If you are interested in making a donation, check out the GoFundMe page for the neighborhood project.