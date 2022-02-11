NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – School Resource Officers at Glencliff High School arrested a student Friday for bringing a nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol loaded with ten rounds to campus.

Metro police say another student reported seeing the 17-year-old junior with a gun on Thursday. When the teen arrived to school Friday morning, the principal took him to the office to be searched.

The student took off his jacket and put it in another student’s backpack. The gun was found inside a pocket of the jacket.

The student said he found the gun in a vehicle about two months ago, but did not remember where. He claimed he was carrying the gun for protection.

The 17-year-old was taken to Juvenile Court and charged with unlawful gun possession.