NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 7-year-old girl reportedly drowned in a swimming pool Sunday morning.

According to Metro police, officers from the Hermitage Precinct worked with an MNPD helicopter to find the girl who was originally reported missing at around 6 a.m. Sunday.

The girl was reportedly found unresponsive in a swimming pool near a family member’s home on Village Green Drive. Officers jumped into the water, pulled her from the pool, and tried to resuscitate her, but she did not survive, according to investigators.

Police said the girl walked away from her home at around 5:40 a.m., went through a fence, and tried to swim in the eight-foot deep end of the pool.