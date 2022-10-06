NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple shots fired were in Germantown overnight, leaving residents on edge.

According to Metro police, shots rang out just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Residents who live in the 1400 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard made calls to 911.

According to the police report, “rounds hit three separate apartments.”

The narrative goes on to say a victim was hit in the arm by shattered glass after a bullet went through the window of an apartment. All apartments that were hit had people inside at the time of the shooting, but no one was hit.

A source told News 2 two children suffered minor injures and were treated by paramedics on scene. Nobody had to be taken to the hospital.

Video shot by a 28-year-old resident shows multiple police cars and first responders at the apartment building.

The man, who chose to not be identified, told News 2 after a volley of gunfire, he pressed record on his phone and was able to capture about 14 more shots being fired.

“It was two or three large volleys of shots, like 15 or 20 shots each, the most gunfire we’ve ever heard around here. It was like a gun battle,” he said.

Ron Davis lives in the same building and told News 2 he was coming home moments after the gunfire. He said his gate to his complex was just opening when a white sedan came racing by.

“I was here and the car flies by at 40 miles per hour right here. I aid, ‘Well that’s weird.’ So I slow crawl in and this car starts going back and forth and back and forth, I mean really fast, like at top speed. I know something’s not right. It’s been a pretty decent, not so violent neighborhood recently, so hearing 30 gunshots in one night is a little alarming actually,” Davis said.

At this time, nobody has been arrested. Multiple witnesses said they saw a woman with either brown or light orange dreadlocks wearing an orange hoodie near the scene.

Davis said that description matches the driver he saw fly by him at the gate.

If you have any information, call Metro police at 615-862-8600.