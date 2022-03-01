NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This week marks the two-year anniversary of the deadly March 2020 tornadoes.

The storm destroyed the Germantown Café on 5th Avenue which forced them to close their doors for about 20 months.

The cafe’s general manager, Sean Lyons, said the high-speed winds destroyed the roof, floors, kitchen and nearly everything inside the restaurant.

“Everything was basically brought down to the studs,” Lyons said.

After about 20 months of rebuilding, Germantown Café re-opened its doors in November.

To commemorate the two-year anniversary of the tornado, they’re holding a fundraiser on Wednesday to help other people also trying to get back on their feet. Ten percent of all food and beverage sales will be donated to the Nashville Rescue Mission.

“We realized that it took us two years to recover our lives but there’s plenty of people that are trying to recover every single day, so we thought it might be nice to provide some support there,” Lyons said.

Though they’re raising money for others this week, Lyons says Germantown Café is still financially recovering from the tornado. He’s encouraging the Nashville community to come out and support them and the other businesses that were impacted by the storm.

“We’re still digging out of that hole. We’re still working with insurance and we still have hundreds of thousands of dollars that we still have to recover. But the more people that come out and support us the better we will do and like I said they’ve been amazing so far,” Lyons said.

During Wednesday’s fundraiser, Germantown Café will also be offering “Nashville Strong” and tornado-themed food and cocktails. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.