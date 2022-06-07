NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Georgia fugitive was taken into custody and charged after police said she assaulted an officer Monday night.

According to police documents, Daiyzha Glenn, 23, was arrested in Madison due to an outstanding probation violation warrant in Davidson County, and an outstanding probation warrant in Gordon County, Georgia.

Police said when they brought her into the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office bookings area, she became very combative. Officials said Glenn headbutted an officer and chipped his front tooth, scratched his wrists, and kicked another officer several times.

Glenn is now faced with nine separate charges.