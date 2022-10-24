NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The “King of Country Music” George Strait is embarking on a stadium tour across the United States next summer with a stop in Music City.

According to a release, Strait will be joined by Chris Stapleton for one-off stadium shows in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville and Tampa. Joining Strait and Stapleton for all dates are will be special guests, Little Big Town.

The show comes to Nissan Stadium on July 29, 2023.

“When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again ‘til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there. That’s from a song I wrote called ‘I’ll Always Remember You.’ It’s a true statement,” Strait shared with Billboard of the announcement. “When we talked about doing these six shows next year with Chris, it was a no brainer for me. I was all in.”

“I love doing these shows with George about as much as I like doing anything. There’s nothing to compare it to,” added Stapleton. “So many of his songs are in the ethos of what country music is. Playing these shows together is a great experience all the way around.”

Tickets to all shows go on sale Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. local time at GeorgeStrait.com. American Express members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. local time.

Dates and locations for the tour: