NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The shelter-in-place order issued at Nissan Stadium just before 5 p.m. Saturday has been lifted, and fans can return to their seats for the George Strait concert featuring Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

The shelter order was issued by stadium officials as strong storms and lighting were moving through the area downtown near the stadium.

Due to the pause, stadium officials said they plan a delayed start time, and guests would be given “as much notice as possible before the show begins.” The show was previously slated to begin at 5:45 p.m.

Any other weather delays will be communicated by stadium officials.

PREVIOUSLY: Country music fans already in Nissan Stadium for tonight’s George Strait concert have been instructed to move out of the seats and toward covered areas as lightning approaches downtown Nashville.

Guests were recommended to move to the concourses, ramps, East or West Club levels or other interior shelter areas as directed by stadium officials and remain calm while the follow stadium instructions.

All guests who hadn’t yet made it into the stadium and were still near their cars were instructed to remain inside their vehicles. Those seeking shelter inside Nissan Stadium were instructed to head toward any open gate.

Strong storms were set to move into the area following another round of scorching temperatures.

Nissan Stadium officials said they would update the public on when the shelter-in-place order would be lifted.