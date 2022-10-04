NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center has agreed to pay more than $630,000 in back wages to resolve claims it discriminated against hiring employees based on their gender and race.

A routine investigation led by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs alleged that from August 2018 to August 2020, the convention center discriminated against 250 Black, Asian and female applicants who were applying for housekeeping positions.

The U.S. Department of Labor said the hiring practices violated Executive Order 11246, which is an order that prohibits federal contractors from discriminating against hiring employees based on their race, religion, sexual orientation, sex, gender identity and national origin.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Gaylord Opryland never admitted or denied the allegations but instead agreed to take steps to ensure its hiring process is free from discrimination and that its recordkeeping methods meet legal requirements.

Aida Collins, Southeast Regional Director for the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, said the steps taken by Gaylord Opryland show it is committed to changing its hiring process.

“Federal contractors’ employment practices must not discriminate,” said Collins, “Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center worked cooperatively with the U.S. Department of Labor to resolve our concerns. They also demonstrated their commitment to make appropriate changes to their hiring process and provide equal employment opportunities.”

The U.S. Department of Labor says if you think you may have been affected by the allegations, click here to learn more about the settlement.