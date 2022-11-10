NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 75-degree temperature didn’t stop Gaylord Opryland from getting into the holiday spirit.

On Thursday, they flipped the switch and lit up the Christmas tree and display for another holiday season.

The celebration kicks off weeks upon weeks of fun holiday events, which run through the end of 2022.

“ICE!” returns for another year at Gaylord Opryland. You can take a tour through two million pounds of colorful ice and see the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer with larger-than-life sculptures. Also, take a ride on slides made completely of ice in this experience.

