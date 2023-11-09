NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gaylord Opryland Resort is kicking off its 40th annual “A Country Christmas” event Thursday evening with its public lighting ceremony.

The ceremony, emceed by WSM radio’s Billy Cody and Kelly Sutton, will feature an appearance by Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell, along with a variety of holiday-themed entertainment, including performances by Darryl Worley, The Isaacs, and more.

The event will end with the resort turning on 5 million festive lights to begin the Christmas season.

Besides the beautiful decorations on the grounds, the hotel is adorned with holiday decorations.

The free light and fountain shows in the Delta Atrium are a popular visit during the holiday season, featuring synchronization of light, water, and holiday music.

This year’s dinner show is “Darryl Worley and Friends: Home for the Holidays Dinner Show.”

The popular attraction “ICE” will feature favorite scenes from the movie “The Polar Express,” brought to life in magnificent sculptures hand-carved from more than 2 million pounds of ice.

For more information on “A Country Christmas” and to purchase tickets, click here.