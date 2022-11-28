NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a gas station employee was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

According to police, a Kwik Sak employee was shot and killed at the gas station located in the 4800 block of Lebanon Pike just after 4 p.m.

Police said two young men went into the store and one of them shot the employee who was behind the counter.

The police department said investigators are pursuing leads in the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.