NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Metro police are investigating after a gas station clerk was pepper-sprayed in the face early Wednesday morning.

It happened overnight just after 2 a.m. at the Mapco located at 15131 Old Hickory Boulevard.

According to Metro police, a man walked into the gas station’s convenience store and demanded money from the clerk.

That’s when the clerk was pepper-sprayed in the face which allowed the robber to take off with an unknown amount of cash.

The clerk was unable to provide a suspect description due to their vision being impaired by the pepper spray.

Metro police are not sure if the suspect had any other weapons, but they are reviewing security footage to get a suspect description.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.