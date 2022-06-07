NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For just about everyone visiting Nashville during CMA week, gas prices are affecting their commute one way or another.

On Tuesday, Nashville gas prices averaged around $4.65 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. However, the day before, gas prices were up to $4.99 a gallon.

Jennifer Chad visited Nashville from Canada. She said she and her husband usually drive, however, this year they decided to fly. She said gas would have cost them close to $1,000.

“We normally drive the nine hours here and just with the price of gas being five and six dollars a gallon it’s just insanity compared to even Canada, we’re $10 a gallon almost. So it’s much easier to fly right now,” Chad said.

Several other tourists downtown said they also chose to fly instead of drive. Gas prices are expected to continue to rise over the coming weeks.